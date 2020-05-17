Barton Investment Management Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,369.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

