State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,515 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

