State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 19,451 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 207,811 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,127,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,217,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.