State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 464 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

