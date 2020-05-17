MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of MD opened at $13.42 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

