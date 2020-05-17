American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Jack in the Box worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 8,259.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $8,821,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

