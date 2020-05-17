Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.90. The company has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

