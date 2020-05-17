Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.23% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.91. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

