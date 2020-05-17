Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

