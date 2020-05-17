American International Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of WMGI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

