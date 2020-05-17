American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

