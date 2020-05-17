State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 120 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.94.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.