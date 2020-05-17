State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

