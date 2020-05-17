State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 181 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

