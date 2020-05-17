State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Servicemaster Global worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 358,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

