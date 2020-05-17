State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,554 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Wayfair worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,579.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,295 shares of company stock worth $34,015,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $173.10 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.65.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

