Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485,973 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

