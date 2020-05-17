Arizona State Retirement System Sells 59,193 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.