Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

