Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,434 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,434 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Albemarle by 137.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.74.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

