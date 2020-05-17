Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 35,689 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 35,689 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

BUD opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.