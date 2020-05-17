Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after acquiring an additional 262,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.