Arizona State Retirement System Sells 22,150 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

RS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

