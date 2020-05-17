eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

EBAY opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

