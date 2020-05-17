Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XBiotech by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XBiotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XBIT stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. XBiotech Inc has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.51.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

