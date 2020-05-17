Alps Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

