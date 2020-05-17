Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREE opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.64. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

