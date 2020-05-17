Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 49,164 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,164 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,195,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 1,115,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of GE stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

