Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

OGE opened at $28.53 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

