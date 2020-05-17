Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

