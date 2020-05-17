The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 676,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,642 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE GEO opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.53%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

