Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 212,468 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the first quarter worth $528,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

PEI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

