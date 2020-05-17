Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,302 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 921,371 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 572,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

