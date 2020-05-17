Alps Advisors Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

STNE stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.19 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

