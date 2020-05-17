Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

CTSH stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

