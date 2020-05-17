Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNCE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

