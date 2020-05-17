SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mylan in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Mylan stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth $37,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,353,000 after buying an additional 2,350,467 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,279,000 after buying an additional 2,042,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report