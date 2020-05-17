SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mylan in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Mylan stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth $37,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,353,000 after buying an additional 2,350,467 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,279,000 after buying an additional 2,042,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.