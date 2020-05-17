Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Increased by Analyst

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion.
Shares of EMA stock opened at C$52.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.53. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.
