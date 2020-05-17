Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Increased by Analyst

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$52.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.53. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

