Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $665.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.