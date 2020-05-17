Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.74.

ALB opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

