Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN) Stock Price Up 34.1%

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN)’s share price rose 34.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 896,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

In related news, Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 275,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $89,179.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617,887 shares in the company, valued at $524,357.18.

Medmen Enterprises Company Profile (CNSX:MMEN)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report