Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN) Stock Price Up 34.1%

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN)’s share price rose 34.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 896,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

In related news, Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 275,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $89,179.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617,887 shares in the company, valued at $524,357.18.

Medmen Enterprises Company Profile (CNSX:MMEN)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.