Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.27

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Pinecrest Resources Ltd (CVE:PCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 62100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.

Pinecrest Resources Company Profile (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

