Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1491750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $721,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.'s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.'s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%
