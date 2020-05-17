Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1491750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $721,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

