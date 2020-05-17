Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.02

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 620258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In other Ely Gold Royalties news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,980.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

