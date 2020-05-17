ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.21

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 103087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,261,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mylan NV
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%
Medmen Enterprises Stock Price Up 34.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report