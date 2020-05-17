ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.21

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 103087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,261,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

