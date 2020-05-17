Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.65

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 289156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $21,762,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

