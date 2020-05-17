Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

May 17th, 2020

Shares of Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 162,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 133,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

Plato Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

