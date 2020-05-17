Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.42. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 288,295 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

