PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.72. PetIQ shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 13,027 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $728.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

