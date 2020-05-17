Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.91. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,866,547 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 266.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.02%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.